WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.65. 6,910,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,914,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.06. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

