WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 106.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 58,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

