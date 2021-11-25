WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,674 shares of company stock worth $13,336,228. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $339.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.19 and a 200-day moving average of $329.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

