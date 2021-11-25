WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 420 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,677,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

