Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,020 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.74% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

EMD stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

