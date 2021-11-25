Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 153,288 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 770,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Valvoline worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,223,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,097,000 after acquiring an additional 246,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 110,274.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.