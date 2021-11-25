Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.21% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $21,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

