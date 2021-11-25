Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teradata were worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

