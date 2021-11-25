Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 244,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

