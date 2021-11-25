Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 27,647 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,647 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

