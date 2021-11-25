Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

