Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

