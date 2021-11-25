Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires Shares of 3,600 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $83.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.