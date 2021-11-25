Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 417 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

