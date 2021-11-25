Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/17/2021 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

11/12/2021 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/10/2021 – First Majestic Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

11/10/2021 – First Majestic Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

10/13/2021 – First Majestic Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 2,367,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 187,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.