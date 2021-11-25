Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scientific Industries (SCND)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS: SCND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2021 – Scientific Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

11/18/2021 – Scientific Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Scientific Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2021 – Scientific Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

SCND traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.21. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

