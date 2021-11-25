Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 7,977 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $68,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.07. 292,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,637. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.85 and a 52-week high of $239.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock worth $8,841,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

