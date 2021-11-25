Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 17,732 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $65,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

