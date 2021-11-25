Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 15,561 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $61,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

SWKS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

