Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $235,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $3,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 151.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 66.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.