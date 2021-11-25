Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

