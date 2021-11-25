Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $75.55 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

