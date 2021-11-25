Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

