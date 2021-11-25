Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Sunday, November 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

BMRN opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 242.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

