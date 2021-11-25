Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 5.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $273.68 and last traded at $273.68. Approximately 15,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,556,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.80.

Specifically, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock worth $5,159,974. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 358.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

