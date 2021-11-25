Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:WRE opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

