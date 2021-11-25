Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WBX opened at $12.89 on Monday. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

