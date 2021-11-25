Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.