W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

