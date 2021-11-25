W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 176,712 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AR opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.