VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stake Trimmed by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,491 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.