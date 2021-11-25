Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vyant Bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 62,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,424. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 254.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vyant Bio, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

