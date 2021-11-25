Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VOYA stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

