Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vonage alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.