Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
