Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years.

Shares of VGI opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

