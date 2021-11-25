Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,184 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $735.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

