Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seven Oaks Acquisition by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 152,311 shares during the period.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVOKU opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.