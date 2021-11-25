Virtu Financial LLC Sells 10,309 Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aurora Mobile were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Aurora Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%.

Aurora Mobile Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

