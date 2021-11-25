Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,818 Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $196.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

