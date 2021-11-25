Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 32,948 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 549,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Americas Silver by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,870,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Americas Silver by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

