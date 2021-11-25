Virtu Financial LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Edesa Biotech worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter worth $70,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

