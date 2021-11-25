Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452,363 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ELP stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.