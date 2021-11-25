Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$31.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Victrex has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

