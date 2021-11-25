VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.65

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.65 and traded as high as $69.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
