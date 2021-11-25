Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

