Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.
NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.
In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.