VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) COO Purchases $250,772.00 in Stock

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VICI opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 137,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 188,694 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 525,676 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

