Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vertex by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Vertex by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 129,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,911.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

