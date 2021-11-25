Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 154.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,433,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 909.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,307 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

