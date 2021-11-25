Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

