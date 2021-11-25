VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 4,328 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33.

